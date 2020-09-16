With masks and distancing, blessing ceremony starts off ‘Magnum PI’ filming

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the CBS series “Magnum P.I.” is moving forward with filming — but with plenty of precautions in place.
It was a different scene Wednesday as a skeleton cast and crew showed up at an outdoor location for a Hawaiian blessing ceremony, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. And if they were standing too close together, a designated crew member would step in to make sure people were social distancing.
Only five cast members were there: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill and Amy Hill.
Stephen Hill, who plays Theodore “TC” Calvin, urged fans to watch this season, especially during this time.
“Fans should tune in because it’s a vacation destination and people can’t really travel very much and you get to see the other cast member, which is the island of Oahu,” Hill said, in an interview with Hawaii News Now. “And we have a lot of fun and we’re truly friends, which shows on camera.”
Immediately after the blessing ceremony, some of the cast members proceeded to start filming.
A premiere date has not been set yet for season three, but it will begin sometime in the fall on KGMB.
