PODCAST: Organizing clutter around the house from the coronavirus chaos

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week, we’re cleaning house on the ‘Muthaship’ ... well, sort of!
This episode is all about using your time at home to organize and declutter ― you know, all that stuff sitting around that you keep saying to yourself you’ll get to one day but never do?
Karen Simon, the author of “Solving the Organizing Puzzle,” offers small steps you can take now to make a big difference in clearing out clutter, ways to get your children involved while teaching them the importance of having an organized space, and how to know when it’s time to part ways with something you’ve held onto for too long.
Have fun tidying up ― and check out the ‘Muthaship’ Facebook page for some before-and-afters!
We also dropped a bonus episode: Olena Heu, the former television news anchor, was recently honored by the Susan G. Komen Hawaii Foundation for her courageous decision to have a double mastectomy because of her family’s history of breast cancer.
In an interview we taped prior to the pandemic, Olena walks us through the decision, the process, and how it’s helped her become more passionate about empowering women with the message that true beauty doesn’t lie in your physical features.
To listen to the episode with Olena Heu, click here.
