Oahu’s ‘People’s Open Markets’ to resume normal schedule this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu residents will once again have the option to shop at a popular open air market starting this weekend.
The city announced that the People’s Open Markets will return to its regular schedule starting Saturday.
Certified farmers' markets are considered essential businesses. The city said, with park parking lots reopened, the decision was made to resume the market as soon as enough vendors were committed to returning.
The market will rotate its five locations between Kalihi and Hawaii Kai. For more details on dates and locations, click here.
“While these markets are an excellent way for farmers to sell their produce and for the public to access the discounted food they sell, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and cognizant of the efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the city said in the update.
Face masks requirements and physical distancing will be enforced.
