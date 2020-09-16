102 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional fatalities reported statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported three additional COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday along with 102 new cases.
The three fatalities push the official death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 103.
The total does not include at least 12 fatalities reported at a veteran home in Hilo. State Health Department authorities have said they are aware of the deaths and are getting additional information.
Of the 102 cases, 97 were on Oahu. There were also four on the Big Island and one diagnosed out-of-state.
The new infections push the total seen in Hawaii to 10,946.
Of those, more than 6,700 are active, which means patients have not yet been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 9,879 total cases
- 3,412 released from isolation
- 590 required hospitalization
- 90 deaths
- 603 total cases
- 394 released from isolation
- 27 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 378 total cases
- 242 released from isolation
- 47 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 58 total cases
- 57 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 28 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
