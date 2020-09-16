NCAA approves a November start date for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news for the Rainbow Warriors and Wahine — the NCAA Division I council approves a November 25th start date for men’s and women’s basketball.
In a statement released by the DI Council, they voted on the November start date, as well as not allowing any scrimmages or exhibition games before the 25th — the day before Thanksgiving.
After weeks of speculation, the new official start will allow most of the general students to go home for winter break, allowing at least a six week window for the college basketball season to begin.
With those new rules in place, the Rainbow Warriors will now open their season on the road against Santa Clara on December 2nd.
On the other hand, the Rainbow Wahine have yet to release their regular season schedule.
The November start date is just a guideline for conferences and individual schools to adjust and fit their schedule inside of the DI Council’s plan for the 2020-21 season.
The statement also said that the NCAA is still moving forward with the March Madness tournament as scheduled — with 68 teams and 14 sites throughout March and April.
