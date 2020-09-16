Military grade items found at an illegal dump site on Hawaii Island

HAMAKUA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, an investigation is underway after the discovery of an illegal dumping site with military grade items.
The dumpsite is located near Ookala on the island’s Hamakua Coast.
Photos showed military munition storage and shipping containers, metal rebar along with vegetable and fruit cans dumped at the site.
The Army says they hire contractors to dispose of their trash, and they are supposed to dump the items at a Department of Health approved site. How and why the items were left at the current location is unknown.
Officials say records indicate a former disposal contractor may be responsible, but declined to name the vendor.
The Army added that there was no major environmental or human risk.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.