Itching to do some artwork? A local non-profit has a contest for young adults

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Philippine Medical Association of Hawaii is hosting an art competition for young artists.
They’re now accepting entries in their PMAH Outreach COVID-19 Art and Video contest.
Artists between the ages of 18 to 29 are being tasked with creating an original drawing that encourages people to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Participants are also being asked to create a short video up to one minute to explain their inspiration for the piece.
Organizers say that age group is their focus because they have quickly become the main asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19.
Both traditional drawings and digital creations are welcome. The first place winners in each category will receive $250. The second place prize is $150, and $100 for third place.
The deadline for entries is Sept. 26. Winners will be announced and displayed in a virutal art exhibit beginning Oct. 3.
Click here for more information, or see the PDF file below for full details on how to enter:
