‘Iolani graduate and Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster expected to get contract extension

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - 'Iolani graduate and Toronto Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster is reportedly expected to get a contract extension, according to the Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.
On the Ringer’s NBA Show podcast, O’Connor said the Raptors are getting ready to sign Webster and President Masai Ujiri to long term deals — both are going into their final year of their previous contract.
“According to my league sources, I’ve heard Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster will also receive extensions.” O’Connor said. “Webster could be paid — will be paid — as one of the highest paid assistant general managers in basketball. He was highly sought after as a GM, as the lead guy, by other front offices, so it does seem like Nurse, Masai, and Bobby Webster, all important pieces of this whole organization will stay in Toronto.”
The former raider joined the Raptors front office in 2013, since then Toronto has had seven winning seasons.
The 35-year-old was promoted to the team’s general manager in 2017 and two years later, he was a part of the 2019 NBA Finals Championship team.
Webster graduated from 'Iolani in 2002, after a prep career as a part of the Raiders basketball team.
