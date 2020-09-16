Ige appoints new director of state agency overseeing jobless benefits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige on Wednesday appointed Anne E. Perreira-Eustaquio as director of the state agency overseeing the distribution of unemployment benefits.
Perreira-Eustaquio has been serving as acting director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations since last month.
She takes over for Scott Murakami, who resigned Aug. 5 — after Ige directed him to take leave on June 1.
Perreira-Eustaquio previously served as the agency’s deputy director since Oct. 1, 2019 and has spent her career in various capacities in the DLIR’s unemployment insurance program.
She takes on the role at a time when the state is struggling to keep up with the thousands of jobless claims filed due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 10,000 unemployment claims still require action.
“There are many challenges that the department is facing, and I will continue to work diligently to find solutions to care for our community in this time of need and uncertainty,” said Perreira-Eustaquio, in a news release.
Meanwhile, Ige also appointed JoAnn A. Vidinhar as the DLIR’s deputy director. Vidinhar has served as administrator for DLIR’s disability compensation division since 2015.
Both Perreira-Eustaquio and Vidinhar start Wednesday, with their appointments subject to Senate confirmation.
