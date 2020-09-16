Hotel industry pushes Gov. Ige to relaunch trans-Pacific travel no later than mid-October

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After Gov. David Ige said he’ll likely push back the reopening date for mass travel to Hawaii, the state’s hotel industry and several business leaders called on him to reopen as soon as possible.
“We’re hoping Oct. 1, that’s what he’s talked about. If it ain’t going to happen Oct. 1, it has to happen shortly thereafter,” said Mufi Hannemann, CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association.
“We’ve been ready for quite some time. In fact, we have 5,000 rooms in Waikiki that are ready to go tomorrow."
In a letter to Gov. Ige, the HLTA, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation said that if the state can’t lift the 14-day quarantine for transpacific travel on Oct. 1, it favors reopening in stages, with mass travel resuming Oct. 15.
Those stages include the creation of resort bubbles for travel to the Neighbor Islands or a pre-testing program for interisland travel. Ige just approved a plan for resort bubbles on Kauai.
The Chamber of Commerce said the delayed reopening is hurting businesses, their employees and their families.
“The more we delay, the more dire the situation becomes for our small business and local business community,” said Sherry Menor-McNamara, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii.
State Sen. Glenn Wakai said hotels have been working hard to establish safety measures.
“I think a lot of them have been ready for months. We went and toured the Outrigger, the Alohilani (Resort) and the Hilton (Hawaiian Village) about a month an half ago and I was very impressed with the protocols they put in place," said Wakai, (D) Kalihi, Mapunapuna.
“Everything from spending hours training their employees and getting the right sanitation supplies.”
While the hotels are taking steps to make their properties safer, the union representing hotel workers said they’re not enough to protect their employees."
“It’s absolutely apparent to us that more work has to be done to get it right,” said Eric Gill, financial secretary for Unite HERE, Local 5, which represents 9,000 hospitality industry workers.
“The provisions for the safety of workers ... to ensure the back-of-the-house safety and cross contamination type of protections are not in place.”
The union said many hotels aren’t testing their own employees.
It added that union members are conducting their own inspections for the hotel’s safety protocols and are posting the results on the union’s website.
