Honolulu’s Managing Director explains ‘tier plan’ for reopening

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Honolulu health crisis begins to come under control, city leaders are sparring over past mistakes and the plan for the future.
“We need to learn from our mistakes. We did open up too fast the last time,” said Honolulu City Councilman Tommy Waters.
On Tuesday, Managing Director Roy Amemiya explained the city’s reopening strategy to skeptical council members.
Amemiya said it will be based on two variables.
“Positive cases for every 100,000 residents. So, we’ll pick a number, somewhere between probably 70 and 100. We have a number in mind, just not ready to introduce it. And … test positive rate,” said Amemiya.
Amemiya told council members there are various tiers that would dictate which businesses can reopen.
“So if we hit that number, or we’re below it, we move to the next tier,” he said. “Everybody in the city will be able to know when they can open based upon those two criteria.”
The city’s current stay-at-home, work-at-home order is set to expire on Thursday, September 24th.
Amemiya said if there is no adequate testing, contact tracing and isolation and quarantine space, the city may experience another shutdown.
“They’re still being put in place…testing, tracing and isolation/quarantine," Amemiya said. “We need to move very slowly before we open up again because we’re going to have to lock down again if we don’t have those things in place.”
Council members expressed their frustration to city leaders on Tuesday afternoon, specifically about the impact on small businesses.
“Everyone in this room has the luxury of still having a paycheck. There’s so many out there that are not having a paycheck for seven months,” said Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi.
“The public just doesn’t trust us anymore. That’s part of the problem,” said Waters.
Amemiya said the city is not releasing the exact numbers for their reopening plan just yet because they are currently running it by the business community.
