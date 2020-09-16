HFD investigating 2-alarm blaze in Punchbowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in the Punchbowl area on Wednesday.
The initial call came in around 8 a.m. to the building fire on Iolani Avenue.
Firefighters managed to get the flames under control by 9 a.m.
Police have shut down roads in the area of Alapai Street and Prospect Street as the investigation continues.
It’s not known if there are any injuries.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to HFD and is still awaiting further details.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.