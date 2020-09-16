Hawaiian Airlines prepares to restore connection with Japan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines has filed an October flight schedule that includes one run per week to Tokyo, an indication that Hawaii could be closer to getting its Japan air connections back.
The first westbound run will be Oct. 1 if not canceled, with eastbound returns operating as red-eyes.
The weekly flight will go to Narita, not Haneda. Narita has more connections to other cities in Asia, and is a busy airport for air freight.
Hawaiian and other passenger airlines have lately relied on air cargo to make up some of the revenue lost to empty seats.
Hawaiian says it will use an Airbus A300-200 for the weekly service.
All-Nippon Airways has also expressed the intention of restarting its own Tokyo-Honolulu service as soon as practicable.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.