Hawaii native Victoria Lee joins her siblings and signs with ONE Championship

View this post on Instagram

Another LEE just got signed to @onechampionship‼️ Everybody, please welcome my younger sister, Victoria!! At just 16 years old, she truly is a martial arts phenom and represents the next generation of mixed martial artists who are scary good everywhere! I am so proud of everything Victoria has already accomplished and I'm so excited for all that's in store for her. Supporting Victoria in her quest of chasing her dreams is my number one priority! ❤️ @victorialee.mma #ONEChampionship #NextGen #VictoriaLee #TeamLEE