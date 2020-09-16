Hawaii native Victoria Lee joins her siblings and signs with ONE Championship

Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship (Source: Facebook/ Chatri Sityodtong)
By Kyle Chinen | September 16, 2020 at 3:26 PM HST - Updated September 16 at 3:26 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At just 16 years old, Hawaii native and martial arts phenom, Victoria Lee officially signs a contract with ONE Championship.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement on his Facebook account, praising Lee for her achievements at such a young age — calling her a martial arts prodigy.

Sityodtong also hailed Lee as “arguably the single greatest pound-for-pound female prospect in the world today”, after witnessing Lee’s quick rise to the top.

Lee is a two time Pankration Junior World Champion, a 2019 IMMAF Junior World Champion and a 2020 OIA wrestling champion.

Fighting runs in the family — Lee is the younger sister of ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee and ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee — who has been a trailblazer in the sport of women’s MMA.

No announcement has been made about Victoria Lee’s official debut in the octagon.

