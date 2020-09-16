Forecast: Mostly dry weather to persist, more showers possible this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gentle to moderate trade wind weather will continue through Thursday, with winds expected to increase Friday and over the weekend. Expect mainly dry conditions, with brief showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Windward showers may increase this weekend as moisture from an old frontal boundary pushes in from the east.
Small south-southwest and southeast swells will continue to roll through the islands during the next 7 days, keeping surf along south facing shores near to slightly above the summertime average. Surf will remain nearly flat along north facing shores through Thursday. Small north-northeast and northwest swells are then expected Friday through early next week, bringing a slight boost to north shore surf. East shore surf will remain small and below the summertime average through the middle of next week.
