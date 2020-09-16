Forecast: More light trades and dry conditions, but more showers possible by the weekend

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now) - Light to moderate trade winds will continue to blow over the islands before increasing Friday into the weekend. Only isolated showers are expected for windward and mauka areas, but an approaching weak upper level low could increase showers slightly for Kauai Wednesday and Thursday. More moisture and instability are expected for the weekend, which should increase showers for windward and mauka areas statewide.
Small surf will continue for the next several days, with a small bump producing the highest surf for south-facing shores. A persistent small short-period southeast swell will mix with a small south swell for a few more days. A small short-period northeast swell and a slightly longer-period early week northwest swell will produce some small surf for north and west-facing shores.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.