Episode 25: Olena Heu’s True Beauty

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We’re so excited to release an episode we recorded before the pandemic with Olena Heu.
The former TV news anchor and marketing professional was recently honored by the Susan G. Komen Hawaii Foundation for her courageous decision to have a double mastectomy due to her family’s history of breast cancer.
In this episode, Olena talks about her life-changing decision, why she decided not to have reconstructive surgery, and her passion for helping empower women ― with the message that true beauty doesn’t lie in your physical features, but within you.
Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:
For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.