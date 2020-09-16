Big Ten Conference announces October start date for the 2020 football season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that they will begin their season the weekend of October 24 — a month after the conference postponed their season indefinitely.
The move comes after the Big Ten’s ‘Return to Competition Task Force’ reviewed new medical information and enhanced testing capacities, which was the main factor in the August postponement.
“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities.” Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University and co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee said in a statement. “The data we are going to collect from testing and the cardiac registry will provide major contributions for all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease among wider communities.”
All member institutions are required to administer antigen tests to all student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other staff members daily — all test results being completed and recorded before all practices and games, with daily testing beginning on September 30.
Inorder for a team to continue through the season, they must maintain a positive rate below 5%.
If someone tests positive, they will not be allowed to return to the team until 21 days after their positive diagnosis.
The Big Ten will play an eight game schedule, finishing in time to be considered for the College Football Playoffs.
Former Kapolei and Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa transferred to Big Ten member Maryland in the off season and was granted immediate eligibility prior to the initial postponement.
Tagovailoa will now have the opportunity to compete for the Terrapins starting quarterback job ahead of the October start date.
Back in the islands, in the wake of the Big Ten’s announcement, the Mountain West — which the Rainbow Warriors are a football-only member — released a statement ensuring the return to play as soon as possible.
No new official announcements have been made by the Mountain West.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.