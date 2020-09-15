UH receives $1.5M gift to help address Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To aid in Hawaii’s doctor shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic, philanthropists Barry and Virginia Weinman donated $1.5 million to the University of Hawaii.
The gift will fund 10 full-tuition scholarships at UH-Manoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine.
“We are honored to be able to assist in helping local students become medical doctors, which will help strengthen the medical profession in Hawaii,” said Virginia Weinman.
“There is an ongoing shortage of doctors in Hawaii and our contribution is a tool to help address this issue by recruiting and retaining future physicians.”
A UH report to the 2020 State Legislature said that Hawaii has a statewide doctor shortage of 24% with 2,974 physicians working full time.
In 2006, the Weinmans donated $1 million to establish the Barry and Virginia Weinman Fellowship to fund 10 medical students' educations.
Currently, the Weinmans are also supporting 23 students on full scholarships at JABSOM.
Since 2001, they have invested more than $6.5 million to support UH, including the Cancer Center, Shidler College of Business and UH Athletics.
“The path to becoming a physician is arduous,” said JABSOM Dean Jerris Hedges. “The personal investment of time and resources is significant.”
