State kicks off mass COVID-19 testing program at correctional facilities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has launched a mass COVID-19 testing program at correctional facilities statewide, starting Tuesday with inmates at Waiawa Correctional Facility.
The effort is aimed at avoiding an uncontrolled outbreak like the one seen at Oahu Community Correctional Center. Some 309 inmates at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dozens of staff members have also tested positive.
State Public Safety officials said they’re still deciding how to roll out the program to more facilities. They’re working with the state Health Department and National Guard to conduct the tests.
