Public comments sought for plan to address erosion at Maui’s Kaanapali Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a proposed fix in the works for an erosion hot spot on Maui’s Kaanapali Beach.
The state has developed a plan to replenish sand and mitigate the erosion problem at the beach which has only gotten worse over the years.
Officials want to restore the beach between Hanakaoo Beach Park and Hanakaoo Point, and create a beach berm between Hanakaoo Point and Puu Kekaa.
An informational zoom meeting is being held next week Thursday at 2 p.m. At that time, the meeting will be live here.
The draft Environmental Impact Statement was published last month in the Office of Environmental Quality Control’s Environmental Bulletin.
Public comments will be accepted on the proposed plans until Oct. 7.
