New emergency rule allows ‘resort bubbles’ for quarantining visitors on Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new emergency rule allows "resort bubbles” on Kauai, allowing visitors to leave their hotel rooms and use resort properties during their 14-day mandatory quarantine period as long as they wear an electronic monitoring bracelet to ensure they aren’t venturing into the community.
Resort bubbles are seen as the first step toward rebooting tourism to the islands. But while several Kauai hotels have expressed interest in participating in the program, there’s no firm launch date yet.
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami announced the rule Tuesday, saying the governor had approved the “enhanced movement quarantine” program. The program will permit visitors to leave their hotel rooms and use a resort’s property during their 14-day mandatory quarantine period.
“We understand the need to address the economic hardship facing our tourism-based community, while also preserving the safety of our residents,” said Kawakami, in a news release.
“The Resort Bubble program is an added tool to reopening our economy while we learn to co-exist with this virus. It’s not a replacement or the final solution, and we will continue to keep our community updated."
To participate, resorts must:
- Establish security and enforcement policies to ensure visitors are staying on property.
- Enforce other COVID-19 guidelines, including mask wearing and social distancing.
And visitors who want to stay in a resort bubble must agree to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. Whether visitors are willing to do that in exchange for vacationing at a Hawaii resort is unknown.
While being monitoring, they’ll be able to use the entire resort property, including pools and eateries.
Those who violate the rules, though, face a $5,000 fine and up to a year in jail.
The resort bubble concept is moving forward on Kauai as the island continues to see few or no new COVID-19 infections. According to the Health Department, Kauai has just one active coronavirus case.
Kauai is also forging ahead with the idea as the state tries to launch a traveler pre-testing program that would allow visitors to forgo quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19.
That program was to be launched this summer but has been delayed several times.
On Monday, the governor said he will likely extend the mandatory quarantine for trans-Pacific travelers beyond Oct. 1. At the same time, there’s no date for a launch of the traveler testing program.
