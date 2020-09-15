Man dies after dirt bike plummets 35 feet off Big Island cliff

PUNA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead after a dirt bike went 35 feet off a cliff on Hawaii Island on Monday, authorities said.
Hawaii County fire officials were called to the scene of an area known as Sand Hill around 2:45 p.m.
Officials said a 20-year-old man suffered severe head trauma and died at the scene.
An 18-year-old man, who was also at the bottom of the cliff, was rescued. Officials said he was alert and airlifted to the Hilo Medical Center in serious condition.
The hospital said he was in stable condition by Tuesday morning.
This story may be updated.
