Hawaii’s fishing industry faces lasting impacts as pandemic drags on

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The coronavirus pandemic will have lasting impacts on Hawaii’s fishing industry. With restaurants and hotels shut down and almost no tourism happening throughout the state, there is a shortage of fish which will in turn directly affect the price of popular product like ahi.
“The boots are going out on fewer trips less days so they are caring a lot less weight than usual because of all that’s happening,” said Long Tran, as he watched a load of tuna come off the boat Tuesday morning at Pier 38.
Tran buys fish for Poke by the Pound and says the price fluctuates naturally with the seasons but admits that the pandemic will likely have lasting consequences for the industry. Ultimately, those changes will affect his bottom line.
“The fish is going to continue to be in shortage, but we will be running in the red all the time, so we will basically have to call our fish vendors out to do what they can for us. Thankfully Fresh Island Fish helps us out a lot,” said Tran.
Fresh Island Fish owns their own vessels and their fish goes directly to their plant and that product goes straight to the restaurants and to the customers.
In early July, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced a plan to help the state’s struggling fishing industry. The “Fish to Dish” program aimed to distribute nearly 350,000 fish portions to Oahu families over the course of five months.
The city is paying for it with more than $2.6 million from the Coronavirus Relief Act. The funding is expected to cover 28 vessel landings per week, lasting until the early fall.
Part of the program was also to support buyers like Poke by the Pound’s Long Tran who says he has applied for the assistance but hasn’t heard back just yet.
