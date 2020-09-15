2 Hawaii Island men charged after attempted vehicle theft, hit-and-run crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men on Hawaii Island are facing a slew of charges after an attempted vehicle theft and subsequent crash.
Benedict Taketa and Luke Kaniaupio were arrested and charged with multiple offenses ranging from theft, assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threatening, property damage and more after they allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle.
Police say a man caught the pair trying to break into his car last Friday night on Henry Street in Kona. The suspects allegedly fled after threatening the man with pliers.
Investigators say Taketa and Kaniaupio then crashed into an SUV injuring two juveniles before fleeing that scene.
Bail for each has been set at $124,000. They made their initial appearance in court on Monday.
