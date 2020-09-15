Goodbye, Styrofoam: Kauai mayor signs off on polystyrene food container ban

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami signed off on a ban of Styrofoam food containers on Tuesday.
Kauai is the latest county to ban polystyrene containers after years of debate on the issue throughout the state.
Local businesses have said switching to more eco-friendly products would be too costly for small shops and restaurants, while environmentalists praise the change.
Kawakami said the restriction will benefit the land, ocean and overall public health.
“Mahalo to the Kaua’i County Council for passing this bill that will help to lessen the impact of waste on our island – both on land and in the ocean,” Mayor Kawakami said. “Restricting these types of containers will further public health and encourage the use of environmentally-safe products.”
The bill passed the County Council with a 4-2 vote.
The new law now goes into effect at the start of 2022.
