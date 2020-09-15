Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, more showers possible this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep light to moderate trade winds in the forecast at least through Thursday, with wind speeds increasing from Friday into the weekend. Expect mostly dry weather conditions to continue this week with periods of isolated to scattered shower coverage. A slight increase in shower activity remains possible for the island of Kauai on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper low drops in from the north. Higher chances for showers are forecast by this weekend across the entire island chain due to added moisture and instability.
Surf will remain well below advisory levels along all shores through next week. A small, short-period northeast swell is expected to arrive Friday along with a small northwest swell. A small south swell is expected to persist into mid-week, with a slightly larger sough swell possible by next weekend.
