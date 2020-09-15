Federal COVID-19 aid available to help struggling families pay utility bills

By Chavonnie Ramos | September 15, 2020 at 3:13 PM HST - Updated September 15 at 3:13 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric customers that need help paying their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic can get help with CARES Act funding.

The federal funding is available until the end of this year.

“It’s critical for customers to apply for assistance if the COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial strain for their household or business,” said Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president of customer service. “We’re also offering special payment arrangement plans to help ease the burden."

Here’s a look at some of the programs available:

For more information, click here or call 211.

