Federal COVID-19 aid available to help struggling families pay utility bills

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric customers that need help paying their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic can get help with CARES Act funding.
The federal funding is available until the end of this year.
“It’s critical for customers to apply for assistance if the COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial strain for their household or business,” said Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president of customer service. “We’re also offering special payment arrangement plans to help ease the burden."
Here’s a look at some of the programs available:
- Oahu: COVID-19 Hardship Fund offers funding for rental, mortgage and utility assistance.
- Maui County: Hawaii Emergency Laulima Partnership (H.E.L.P.) Program offers households $500 to $1,250 up to three times for utilities, mortgage, rent or childcare.
- Hawaii County: COVID-19 Utility Bill Support gives residents up to $500 in utility, gas, electric or non-government water bill assistance per month.
For more information, click here or call 211.
