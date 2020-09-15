Family seeking help after someone vandalized several graves at the Waianae Japanese Cemetery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family is calling on state lawmakers for help after someone vandalized several graves at the Waianae Japanese Cemetery.
Mayra Fuji’i of Mililani said her family came across their grandparents' vandalized graves on Sunday while visiting on the anniversary of their grandmother’s death.
Fuji’i said the cemetery has been around since there was a sugar plantation in Waianae and adds that they have never experienced this type of destruction.
According to Fuji’i, her grandparents' tombstone was knocked down and flower vases were taken from the grave, but it wasn’t just her family’s grave that was damaged.
“To have somebody to desecrate the graves like what we seen it’s so senseless you know,” said Fuji’i. “I have no idea why, what’s there purpose, do they get a kick out of it? It’s just frustrating.”
While they’re not sure who vandalized the area, Fuji’i recalls the cemetery having problems with homeless people using the water faucets to take showers.
“From what I understand the water bill has tripled since the homeless moved on the cemetery.” Fuji’i says the cemetery is owned by Waianae Hongwanji Church, but is looking for assistance in maintaining the community cemetery.
According to Fuji’i, Honolulu Police Department suggested getting security cameras for the cemetery which she says will have to be discussed with the church.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.