Another COVID-19 death at Hilo veterans home brings facility’s death toll to 14

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another COVID-19 death was reported at a Hilo veterans home on Tuesday. The new fatality brings the death toll at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home to 14.
The news comes as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs planned to send a larger medical team to the facility later this week. The team will include two dozen medical and safety experts.
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim, a veteran himself, said the outbreak has been devastating.
On Monday morning, he went to a funeral of one of the veterans from the home who died.
“When I found out on Sunday two passed away, I said dear God I’m so sorry for what I didn’t do,” Kim said.
Kim has called for the suspension of the administration. He said the VA has assured him it’s now taking immediate action.
Amid questions of who is responsible for the deaths, Kim says everyone should take responsibility for those who served our county. “We betrayed the trust,” said Kim.
Gov. David Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that state regulators went to the facility to inspect the home and audit its activities.
“There was a team made up of federal and state experts that went over there to interview the staff and find out the actions,” he said.
This story will be updated.
