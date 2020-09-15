Alaska Airlines launches ‘Get the Row with BOGO’ sale

By HNN Staff | September 15, 2020 at 3:05 PM HST - Updated September 15 at 3:05 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alaska Airline’s ‘Get the Row with BOGO’ is back!

Beginning today through Sept. 16, guests traveling by Oct. 31 could get a whole row to themselves when they book a flight and get a second ticket on the same flight for just the taxes and fees.

This deal has been offered previously, so fingers crossed another deal pops up like this in the future for more savings throughout fall.

