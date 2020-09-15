After a false negative in Green’s office, accuracy of ‘surge’ tests questioned

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A member of the lieutenant governor’s security detail who tested positive for COVID-19 first tested negative last week after taking a free “surge” test in the community.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green told Hawaii News that the false negative is a concern.
And he urged anyone who is feeling sick to get tested for COVID-19 — even if they previously tested negative after taking a free test through the surge testing program.
The free surge tests were given to the city by the federal government.
More than 60,000 tests were administered in large testing events over 14 days, and just 266 positives were found. That low positivity rate — just .6% — delighted public officials, who said it was evidence that the coronavirus was not as widespread in the community as feared.
But now there are growing concerns about the testing program’s accuracy.
Dr. Lorrin Pang, Maui District health officer, said he believes the surge tests on Oahu may be less than 50% accurate. That could mean there are potentially many more false negatives in the program.
Pang said the problem with the tests is that they are not as sensitive as those administered in a healthcare setting. Drive-thru testing also means that patients wouldn’t have been evaluated for symptoms.
Green agreed with the concerns.
“If people are having any symptoms whatsoever or were a close contact with anyone that was COVID positive, they must get a confirmatory test,” said Green. “It’s just the right thing to do to make sure they are not out there walking around spreading COVID.”
Green spoke to HNN from his apartment, where he is recovering from COVID-19.
He tested positive on Friday night after apparently contracting the virus from a member of his security detail — but not the one who got the false negative.
So far, only Green and the two members of his security detail have tested positive for the virus in his office. Eleven other employees have tested negative.
Additionally, Green’s wife and two children have also tested negative.
This story will be updated.
