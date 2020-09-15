Additional COVID-19 fatality pushes death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 100

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an encouraging sign, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the islands continues to decline. There were 66 reported Tuesday along with an additional fatality.
The new fatality, reported on Oahu, brings the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 100.
Incredibly, the total still does not include at least 11 fatalities at a Hilo veterans home. The Health Department said it is aware of those deaths and awaiting “medical records from the facility.”
Of the 66 new cases Tuesday, 59 were on Oahu, six were on the Big Island and one was diagnosed out-of-state. The new cases push the statewide total since the pandemic began to 10,844.
Some 3,885 people have been released from isolation, while 654 people required hospitalization.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 9,782 total cases
- 3,227 released from isolation
- 578 required hospitalization
- 87 deaths
- 599 total cases
- 362 released from isolation
- 26 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 378 total cases
- 239 released from isolation
- 47 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 58 total cases
- 57 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
