Week one of the 2020 NFL season in the books, with Hawaii players making their mark

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first week of the 2020 NFL season is in the books — here’s a look at how the players with connections to the 808 contributed in week one.
Sunday did not mark the NFL debut for fifth-overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, who sat idle on the sidelines as his Miami Dolphins fell to an impressive Cam Newton led Patriots team — Fellow Dolphin and local boy, Kamu Grugier-Hill did see the field and logged two tackles in the division loss.
However, we did see fellow Saint Louis Alumni, Nate Herbig make his first NFL start, in his second year on the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line — giving up only two sacks in the Eagles loss to the Washington Football Team.
Moving to the AFC South, Punahou Alumni Deforest Buckner made his presence known in his first game as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, making four solo tackles and two assists in their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The opening night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, saw the 2020 debut of fellow Punahou graduate, kicker Kaimi Bairbairn — banging in two extra points and missing a field goal in the Texans loss to the reigning Super Bowl champs.
Opening weekend also saw former Rainbow Warrior Jahlani Tavai contributing in his second year with the Detroit Lions defense — notching three solo tackles and one assist in the Lions last second loss to the Chicago Bears.
Week one wraps up in a Monday Night Football double-header, with three players with Hawaii ties looking to start the season off strong.
Saint Louis graduate Tyson Alualu begins his 11th season in the NFL, as a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line, taking on the New York Giants in the first of the two games in prime time.
The Second game of the night sees fellow former Crusader, Kamalei Correa and the Tennessee Titans take on former Leilehua Mule Netani Muti and the Denver Broncos.
Both games will be played back to back on ESPN.
