From trips to weddings and other big plans, 2020 has forced cancellations unlike ever before

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whether it was something as simple a trip you wanted to take but couldn’t, or something more significant like a wedding, the summer of 2020 has been the season of changed plans.
“I think COVID is going to go through 2021. I don’t think anybody should travel either until we get the go ahead. I have a friend that made travel arrangements and I told him that it is not a good idea,” said Haaheo Jaoquin as she took her morning walk through Ala Moana Park.
Jaoquin isn’t alone. Many of us have had travel plans fall through or have had to reschedule visits with the people we care about.
“My brother was supposed to come for my birthday to surprise me in may and wasn’t able to and my friend had like three different times that she made a reservation to come see me and wasn’t able to because of the 14-day quarantine,” said Suzanne Ring, another morning walker in Waikiki.
Oct. 1 is still the date the state is planning to allow trans-pacific travelers into Hawaii as long as they take a COVID-19 test and receive a negative result before arriving. But as seen in the past, that date could change again.
Governor Ige hasn’t given a recent update on whether or not that will actually happen, but the date is just two weeks away.
Late last week, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said that he thinks the state will be ready to open up then.
“We’ll see what the governor decides. I think we can do it safely. We are finalizing the minor details on which tests would count,” said Green, who recently tested positive for coronavirus himself.
“Going into the holidays there are a lot of really big things on the line. If we do it modestly, October first is not a problem in my opinion,” he added.
The state also hasn’t said much lately about the inter-island quarantine and when people will be able to visit neighbor islands from Oahu without quarantining. That modified program was put into effect on Aug. 11 when we saw some of the biggest spikes in case numbers.
The hotel and tourism industry has said in the past that it needs some kind of notice from the state in order to prepare staff and their facilities to welcome visitors back.
