Tanioka’s to temporarily close; Tamura’s Market prepares for reopening

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One island favorite business is temporarily closing its doors while another is set to reopen.
If you’re craving a poke and chicken fix from Tanioka’s Seafood, you’ll have to wait a while.
They’re temporarily closing as of Monday because of Oahu’s stay-at-home-order.
There haven’t been any coronavirus cases reported at the restaurant, but business leaders say it’s just safer to shut down right now.
The store made the announcement on Saturday. No re-opening date has been set.
Meanwhile, Tamura’s Market in Waianae is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.
The store confirmed that a warehouse worker tested positive on Sept. 9, and has been in isolation ever since.
The store has since undergone a deep clean, and notified close contacts of that employee.
Additionally, most Goodwill stores around Oahu also reopened their doors on Monday.
Goodwill is offering job training and employment services, and will even help those in need apply for unemployment benefits and emergency financial assistance. The donation drop off at stores will also be open.
The outlet store is the only location that will remain closed.
