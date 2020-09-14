Second member of Lt. Gov. Green’s security detail tests positive for COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to the Department of Public Safety, a second deputy sheriff assigned to Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s security detail has tested positive for COVID-19.
DPS said the deputy sheriff that was assigned to Green’s protective unit last worked on Thursday.
The first deputy sheriff reported being infected on Friday, which prompted Green to be checked along with employees being sent home.
Green’s positive result came in Friday night. Since Green met with members of the media, Friday morning, they have all been contacted by the Department of Health (DOH) for guidance.
According to the lieutenant governor’s office, the remaining eleven office employees have also contacted by DOH and are quarantining.
All employees have been tested. So far, one test result was negative while others are still waiting for results.
The lieutenant governor’s office was cleaned on Saturday and will remain closed until further notice.
