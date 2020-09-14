Search intensifies for quarantine sites on Molokai as number of active cases grows to 13

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are now 13 active cases of COVID-19 on Molokai. And that has state and county leaders scrambling to find a quarantine location.
“Hotel Molokai is not on one of those lists,” said state Rep. Lynn DeCoite, who is still hoping that the hotel or condo locations will be approved soon. "I’m calling around and asking.”
Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino said pallet structures that have housed the homeless will serve as temporarily quarantine structures.
“We’re working on that right now. I’m looking to send four pallets that we used here, the pallet homes, where people can be segregated from their families," he said.
The micro-units just need individual Portapotties.
Whether it’s pallet structures, Hotel Molokai, or condo units, DeCoite is asking for help with security to ensure everyone required to stay inside, complies.
Victorino hopes to have a facility or land available by the end of the week and open by next week.
The situation on Molokai is dangerous because the medical facilities could not handle a surge in patients.
Free testing will be offered on Wednesday at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center in Kaunakakai from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
