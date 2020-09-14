Oahu’s free COVID-19 surge testing to wrap up Monday afternoon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The effort to increase COVID-19 testing on Oahu will conclude Monday afternoon.
After weeks of free tests being administered in the community, and a few blunders along the way, the federally funded program will wrap up at 4 p.m.
People are still encouraged to get tested. No appointment is required, and you do not need to have symptoms or a documented recent exposure to COVID-positive person to receive a test.
Around Oahu, there are several sites that will be conducting their final day of testing. They include: Aloha Stadium, DOT Harbors Division, Waialae Iki Neighborhood Park, Kailua District Park, Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Chapel, and Walmart Pearl City.
Testing began at 9 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. If you would like more information or to pre-register, click here.
City officials had a goal to complete 60,000 tests. As of early September, the US Department of Health and Human Services said that less than 1% of the surge test kits up until that point had come back positive.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.