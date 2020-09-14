LIVE: Honolulu’s mayor discusses completion of surge testing on Oahu, COVID-19 response

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is speaking to reporters Monday as surge testing on Oahu concludes.
The federal government provided 90,000 tests to Oahu as part of a push to better understand how widespread coronavirus is in the community. Free tests were made available in events across the island.
Caldwell is also expected to discuss the ongoing stay-at-home order, which some have criticized as overly strict. Lt. Gov. Josh Green has called on the city to loosen restrictions for parks and beaches.
Last week, the mayor reopened, beaches, parks and trails for solo activities.
That means parents can’t take their children to the beach. Couples aren’t even allowed to be together.
Caldwell said the rule was meant as a “bright line” to ensure social gatherings don’t happen.
Under the stay-at-home order, retailers also remain closed along with salons, car washes and a host of other nonessential businesses. The mayor has said he plans to lift the order “cautiously.”
