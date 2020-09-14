Kauai’s Polihale State Park will likely reopen in a matter of weeks

POLIHALE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai residents could soon be enjoying a breathtaking beach park on Kauai’s West Side once again.
There’s still no firm reopening date for Kauai’s Polihale State Park, but the Department of Land and Natural Resources says it is getting ready to reopen the popular spot in the next few weeks.
New signs are being posted and 30 speed bumps have been added to the unpaved access road.
Polihale was shut down in July for multiple reasons, including people driving off-road and illegal camping. Officials also pointed to large gatherings during the pandemic.
Officials said if such activities continue, the park may be closed again.
“Clearly we have management and enforcement deficiencies, made worse by the current pandemic and related fiscal constraints”, said DLNR Chair Suzanne Case. “We will not allow resources to be degraded, so we are asking park users to behave as expected or we will be forced to close Polihale again.”
The DLNR also said they have been working with lineal and cultural descendant families to form a long term plan for area management.
Mid-term proposals include a possible permit entry system for all vehicles entering the park, while long-term ideas include capital improvement projects to protect the dunes, increase cultural awareness and enhance amenities.
