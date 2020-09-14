Hawaii reports 80 new COVID-19 infections, no new fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 80 new coronavirus cases Monday, pushing the statewide number for infections since the pandemic began to 10,779.
Of the 80 new cases, 70 are on Oahu, seven are on the Big Island and three are on Maui.
Some 3,693 people have been released from isolation, while 638 people required hospitalization.
There were no new fatalities Monday. The official death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 99.
The total still does not include at least 10 fatalities at a Hilo veterans home. The Health Department said it is aware of those deaths and awaiting “medical records from the facility.”
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 9,723 total cases
- 3,080 released from isolation
- 564 required hospitalization
- 86 deaths
- 594 total cases
- 320 released from isolation
- 24 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 378 total cases
- 236 released from isolation
- 47 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 58 total cases
- 57 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 26 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
