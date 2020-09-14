Forecast: Mostly dry conditions linger for the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakened high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep light to moderate trade winds in the forecast through Thursday in a fairly stable environment. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will return on Friday and Saturday across all islands. A slight increase in shower activity remains in the forecast by midweek for the island of Kauai, elsewhere only brief passing showers are expected.
Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores through the week, only small swells are expected. A small, short- period NE swell is expected the next day or so, while a slightly larger, longer period NE swell may arrive by next weekend. A small NW swell is also possible by next weekend. A small, long-period S swell is expected by mid-week, with a slightly larger SSW swell possible by next weekend.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.