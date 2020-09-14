Driver seriously injured after concrete mixer truck overturns on freeway ramp

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man was seriously injured Monday when he apparently lost control of the concrete mixer truck he was driving and it overturned.
The crash happened about 1:15 p.m. at the Moanalua Freeway eastbound ramp near Kahuapaani Street.
Emergency Medical Services personnel were able to pull the driver from the vehicle.
Paramedics treated him and took him to a hospital in serious condition.
