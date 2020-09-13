2-year-old boy killed in a driveway accident in Waikele

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 2-year-old boy was killed Saturday morning after a crash at a Waikele home.
Around 9:45 a.m., police said a 32-year-old man was exiting a driveway of a home on Olua Place when the 2-year-old boy ran out of the residence and into the path of the moving vehicle.
Police said the boy struck, critically injured, and taken to a hospital where he later died.
Speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash. The investigation is ongoing, according to HPD.
Its unknown if there have been any arrests in connection with the accident.
