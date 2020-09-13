A woman once arrested for breaking quarantine is now tied to a Maui stabbing

HANA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Colorado resident who was previously arrested for violating the state’s traveler quarantine has been taken into custody once again.
Maui police say 24-year-old Tara Trunfio was arrested for second-degree assault and resisting arrest Friday morning.
Trunfio is accused of stabbing a woman in Hana at the end of Ulaino Road.
After police arrived and read Trunfio her rights, she was arrested when she started to struggle with police.
She was taken to the Wailuku Receiving Desk where she was processed, and charged for second-degree assault and resisting arrest. Her bail was set at $7,000.
She was wanted by Maui police back in May for breaking the mandatory 14-day quarantine for trans-pacific travelers.
[Read a previous HNN report from May: New Yorker, Colorado woman among latest quarantine violators arrested]
