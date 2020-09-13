Man arrested, suspected of arson after a brush fire near Kauai’s Salt Pond

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man faces a second-degree arson charge in connection with a brush fire in Hanapepe on Friday.
The Kauai Police Department said witnesses reporting seeing 40-year-old Jeremy Ripota allegedly lighting a mattress on fire near a homeless camp at Salt Pond Beach Park. The flames then spread to nearby brush in Burns Field.
Officials also said as the fire was growing, witnesses reported seeing him feed the flames with dry brush.
The fire prompted a brief evacuation of homeless individuals in the area along with the closure of nearby roads.
About 5 acres were burned before fire crews could extinguish the blaze.
Ripota, who has no permanent address, is being held on $5,000 bail.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and there was no damage to structures.
