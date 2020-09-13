Heavy police presence reported in an apparent Hawaii Kai barricade

A heavy police presence was seen in the Hawaii Kai neighborhood Sunday. (Source: HNN Viewer)
By HNN Staff | September 13, 2020 at 1:02 PM HST - Updated September 13 at 1:02 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding to another barricade situation on Oahu this weekend.

Sunday morning, residents in the Hawaii Kai neighborhood of La Lea reported seeing a heavy police presence.

Sources say it was a barricade situation involving at least one suspect. There are no reports of any hostages.

This is the second barricade unfolding on Oahu this weekend alone. On Saturday, a suspect was arrested in Windward Oahu after a similar situation unfolded. There were no injuries reported there.

This story may be updated.

