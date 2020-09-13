Heavy police presence reported in an apparent Hawaii Kai barricade

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding to another barricade situation on Oahu this weekend.
Sunday morning, residents in the Hawaii Kai neighborhood of La Lea reported seeing a heavy police presence.
Sources say it was a barricade situation involving at least one suspect. There are no reports of any hostages.
This is the second barricade unfolding on Oahu this weekend alone. On Saturday, a suspect was arrested in Windward Oahu after a similar situation unfolded. There were no injuries reported there.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.