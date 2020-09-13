Forecast: Light trade winds and sunshine for Monday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will be gentle to moderate through Thursday before increasing slightly into the weekend. A weak upper disturbance is forecast to drop down just north of the islands midweek, which will increase the chance of showers, mainly for Kauai. The lighter trades could also mean some afternoon sea breezes and clouds for leeward areas, but shower activity should remain isolated, and mostly for the usual windward and mauka areas.
Surf will remain below advisory levels for all shores through the coming week. There’s a small short-period northeast swell that’s possible to start the week, with a slightly larger northeast swell may arrive by the upcoming weekend. A small long-period south swell is also possible midweek, with a slightly larger south-southwest swell by next weekend.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.