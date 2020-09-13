Forecast: Light trade winds and sunshine for Monday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will be gentle to moderate through Thursday before increasing slightly into the weekend. A weak upper disturbance is forecast to drop down just north of the islands midweek, which will increase the chance of showers, mainly for Kauai. The lighter trades could also mean some afternoon sea breezes and clouds for leeward areas, but shower activity should remain isolated, and mostly for the usual windward and mauka areas.