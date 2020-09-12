Trade winds tapping on the brakes

The warm trade wind weather will continue for the weekend, even though the winds themselves will be slowing down just a bit to the 10 to 15 mile per hour range for most areas. Conditions are mostly dry and stable over the islands, but there are still some low clouds that will bring some light passing showers, mainly for windward areas, from time to time.
Looking further ahead, the forecast models show a mid-level low pressure system moving over the islands around Tuesday. If that happens, expect lighter trade winds that could allow for afternoon sea breezes, with possible pop-up showers for leeward and interior areas.
There’s a little bit of surf for north shores from a small northeast swell, while background swells will keep a few small waves coming in for south shores. No marine warnings are posted.
